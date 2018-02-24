  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
HURRICANE MARIA

Animals reunited with owners following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on the joyful reunions that took place in Madison, New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) --
There were joy-filled reunions Saturday in New Jersey between people who fled Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, and left an important part of their families.

One woman cried tears of joy when she saw her beloved dog for the first time in months.
RELATED: Crisis in Puerto Rico: The long road to recovery after Hurricane Maria



Many who left Puerto Rico had to leave their pets behind, and they have been unable to return.

Airlifts carried the pets to Saint Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, where they reunited with their grateful owners.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalshurricane mariapuerto ricopetsanimalshurricaneMorris County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE MARIA
Officials: 90 percent of Puerto Rico should have power back by end of March
Puerto Rico officials: Power restored to most after explosion
Blackout hits northern Puerto Rico following fire, explosion
Puppies rescued from Puerto Rico to play in Puppy Bowl
More hurricane maria
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog shot 3 times saving teen owner from burglars
Child injured by dog during boarding for Southwest flight
Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in the US, dies at 37
Woman blames dog food for schnauzer's death
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family, friends remember young boy gunned down in home
Officials: Tourist infected with measles visited Met, NYC hotels
New tax scam can cause entire refund to vanish
School placed on lockdown after former student posts gun photo
VIDEO: Woman loses control of SUV, crashes into store
Colleges: Student protesters shouldn't worry about admission
Suspect refuses to pay for haircut, attacks barber
Dog shot 3 times saving teen owner from burglars
Show More
Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
Gay parade permit sparks major debate
Man charged with sexually assaulting children at YMCA
Companies cut ties with NRA
More News
Top Video
abc7NY presents: The house that never sleeps
LOOK BACK: 1993 World Trade Center terror attack
Sandy Hook survivors reach out to Parkland
New app aims to stop robocalls and scammers from calling you
More Video