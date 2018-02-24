There were joy-filled reunions Saturday in New Jersey between people who fled Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, and left an important part of their families.One woman cried tears of joy when she saw her beloved dog for the first time in months.Many who left Puerto Rico had to leave their pets behind, and they have been unable to return.Airlifts carried the pets to Saint Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, where they reunited with their grateful owners.----------