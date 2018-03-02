PETS & ANIMALS

Bald eagles rescued from river in Pennsylvania

Two bald eagles were rescued after a concerned citizen saw them floating along the Susquehanna River in Bloomsburg, Pa.

BLOOMSBURG, Pennsylvania --
A woman noticed two bald eagles floating along the Susquehanna River in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

Concerned, she called the police. Columbia County Game Warden Rick Deiterich came to assess the situation.

"The eagles were likely fighting in the sky over territory and dropped to the ground near the river where they continued their battle. They seem to have tumbled into the water and would not, or could not, let go of their grip on one another," said Deiterich.

Deiterich, along with the help of police officers, used snare poles to carefully lift the eagles to dry land.

The birds may have been in the water for more than two hours, causing their muscles to lock.

However, when they were brought to the local fire department, they appeared to have no muscle damage.

After an hour in the warmth of the building, the eagles were eventually able to release their talons.

A bay door of the building was opened and both birds flew off.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission reminds citizens to contact their local game commission if you see an animal in distress.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbald eagleanimalanimal rescueanimalsanimal newsbirdsPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News