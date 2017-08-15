A rare, white moose was spotted taking a swim in in Sweden's Varmland County.
Hans Nilsson captured the video and told Sweden's Sveriges Radio the experience was "as great as seeing a leopard in Africa."
White moose are extremely rare and according to the BBC, there are just about 100 white moose in Sweden. Despite their pale appearance, the animals actually aren't albino. Instead, they have a genetic mutation that causes their fur to turn white.
