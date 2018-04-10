PETS & ANIMALS

Bill proposed after New Jersey dog's death at PetSmart

Dog dies at PetSmart grooming appointment: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 10, 2018 (WPVI)

SOMERSET, New Jersey --
Lawmakers in New Jersey are considering a bill that would provide pet owners more legal options when their pets are injured or killed.

Attorney and Republican 12th District congressional candidate Daryl Kipnis introduced "Scuffles Law" on Friday. The bill is named after an English bulldog that died last year after a grooming at a PetSmart in Flemington.

According to Kipnis, state law only allows pet owners to recover economic damages against a party that harmed their pet.

Kipnis says his proposal would give pet owners the opportunity to sue for statutory damages up to $10,000 and punitive damages based on emotional distress.

The announcement of the bill follows reports of a corgi that died in March at a Toms River PetSmart.

