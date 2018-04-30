Black bear spotted wandering in Paramus neighborhood

Police are on the hunt for a wild black bear wandering through a Paramus neighborhood.The bear has already been spotted in trees and going through people's yards.It was seen near Sirianni Park."He came down through the Saddle River through Ho-Ho-Kus and along the Saddle River. He crossed over somewhere by 17, by Van Emburgh where you can go under the highway, probably walked right through the drain gulch, drain pipe and then he popped up over here. He's been wandering this neighborhood," an official said.Animal control officers hope to lead the bear to an area golf course where it will be much safer. They say when bears get near main roads like Route 17, that's when they get concerned. Officials say they will continue to watch the bear's whereabouts to make sure residents are safe.Police are urging everyone to use caution, and say that if you see it you should not approach it. Instead, call 911.----------