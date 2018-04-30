Police and animal control officers are outside a home in Paramus, keeping a close eye on a wild black bear that's been camped out in a tree all day.They are warning people to steer clear and be on alert.The two-year old bear was spotted in trees and going through people's yards.It was first seen near Sirianni Park, before taking up residence in the tree outside a home on Benton Road."He came down through the Saddle River through Ho-Ho-Kus and along the Saddle River," animal control official Carol Tyler said. "He crossed over somewhere by 17, by Van Emburgh, where you can go under the highway, probably walked right through the drain gulch, drain pipe, and then he popped up over here. He's been wandering this neighborhood."Police closed the road for a time but then said it was safe to move about with a watchful eye.Animal control officers hope to lead the bear to an area golf course, where it will be much safer. They say when bears get near main roads like Route 17, that's when they get concerned. Officials say they will continue to monitor the bear's whereabouts to make sure residents are safe.Police are urging everyone to use caution and say that if you see the bear, you should not approach it. Instead, call 911.----------