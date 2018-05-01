  • LIVE VIDEO Black bear in Ridgewood, New Jersey
PETS & ANIMALS

Black bear wanders through neighborhood in Ridgewood

Eyewitness News
PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) --
A wild black bear could be seen wandering around a neighborhood in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

The bear was climbing fences and exploring the backyards of homes in the area.

Eventually it climbed up into a tree as news helicopters swirled above and curious residents looked on from below.

"We're just going to make sure that the bear is safe and that the residents are safe, I think that our school continues to be on lockdown, Ridgewood High School, they did release the children from the nursey school, but it's exciting," said Susan Knudsen, Mayor of Ridgewood. "I think we have to wait for the state to come and tranquelize and then we can move him out."

Just one day ago, a bear was seen camping in a tree in Paramus. It's not known if it is the same bear. That bear did eventually come down out of the tree.

The Ridgewood mayor thought this particular bear on Tuesday seemed to be a bit smaller than the one spotted in Paramus.

Police are urging everyone to use caution and say that if you see the bear, you should not approach it. Instead, call 911.

In a Facebook post, Paramus police said they expect to be seeing more bears.


