PETS & ANIMALS

Boaters warned about possible whale entangled in water off New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Boaters are being warned about a humpback whale possibly entangled off New Jersey. (Photo from Coast Guard)

SOUTH AMBOY, New Jersey --
Authorities say boaters are being warned about what is believed to be a humpback whale entangled in material in the water off New Jersey.

The Coast Guard says the whale was reported Saturday near Raritan Bay. A Coast Guard rescue boat and a New Jersey state police vessel were sent to enforce a safety zone.

State police reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday that the whale had submerged and had not been relocated after 30 minutes of searching.

The Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are asking boaters in the area to keep an eye out for the entangled whale and remember guidelines that include staying 100 yards away from whales.

Humpback whales can reach lengths of 60 feet and can weigh about 40 tons.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswhaleanimalNew JerseyMiddlesex CountyRaritan
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News