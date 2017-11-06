A boy from Indiana who has already endured so much is getting the surprise of his young life.Owen Mahan lost both his legs after suffering severe burns over his entire boy, but it's a fellow amputee -- a therapy dog named Chi Chi -- who captured his heart.This week, they're getting the chance to finally meet in person."It's been so hard," mom Susan Mahan said. "I want to tell him so bad."It will be a special meeting for the family, from Pittsboro."I say God left him here for a reason, and I see that in him everyday," Susan said. "He inspires people."Owen suffered burns across 98 percent of his body when he was 2 years old. Now 10, his injuries forced him to have both legs amputated earlier this year. He's not unlike Chi Chi, a 3-year-old golden retriever rescued from horrible conditions. She now lives in Arizona as a quadruple amputee therapy dog, and she caught Owen's attention from 1,800 miles away."He just laughed," Susan said. "He goes, 'Mom, look at this dog. He's remarkable.' Then he got serious and goes, 'Mom, somebody hurt Chi Chi like they did me,' and he's just, 'Look, Chi Chi is running and walking just like I can.' So he goes, 'I hope I can meet Chi Chi someday."Owen's dream is becoming reality. With generous help from his community, he'll board a private jet in the coming days to meet Chi Chi in Arizona. And has no idea."I foresee a lot of tears," Susan said. "I foresee Owen and Chi Chi just hitting it off and playing."Owen has to undergo several surgeries a year, and he's an inspiration to so many others. Now, he'll finally get to meet his."Watching Chi Chi and all Chi Chi's doing, all Chi Chi can still do, I think it will just motivate him to continue."