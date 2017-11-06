PETS & ANIMALS

Indiana boy who lost both legs to meet quadruple amputee dog

PITTSBORO, Indiana (WABC) --
A boy from Indiana who has already endured so much is getting the surprise of his young life.

Owen Mahan lost both his legs after suffering severe burns over his entire boy, but it's a fellow amputee -- a therapy dog named Chi Chi -- who captured his heart.

This week, they're getting the chance to finally meet in person.

"It's been so hard," mom Susan Mahan said. "I want to tell him so bad."

It will be a special meeting for the family, from Pittsboro.

"I say God left him here for a reason, and I see that in him everyday," Susan said. "He inspires people."

Owen suffered burns across 98 percent of his body when he was 2 years old. Now 10, his injuries forced him to have both legs amputated earlier this year. He's not unlike Chi Chi, a 3-year-old golden retriever rescued from horrible conditions. She now lives in Arizona as a quadruple amputee therapy dog, and she caught Owen's attention from 1,800 miles away.

"He just laughed," Susan said. "He goes, 'Mom, look at this dog. He's remarkable.' Then he got serious and goes, 'Mom, somebody hurt Chi Chi like they did me,' and he's just, 'Look, Chi Chi is running and walking just like I can.' So he goes, 'I hope I can meet Chi Chi someday."

Owen's dream is becoming reality. With generous help from his community, he'll board a private jet in the coming days to meet Chi Chi in Arizona. And has no idea.

"I foresee a lot of tears," Susan said. "I foresee Owen and Chi Chi just hitting it off and playing."

Owen has to undergo several surgeries a year, and he's an inspiration to so many others. Now, he'll finally get to meet his.

"Watching Chi Chi and all Chi Chi's doing, all Chi Chi can still do, I think it will just motivate him to continue."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsburn injuriespettherapydog
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Neglected dog's leg fell off on grooming table, shelter says
Home security system saves family dog from fire
Dog that caused chaos on train tracks finds forever home
3 cats shot and killed in Garden City
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
2 NYPD detectives resign following indictment on rape charges
NYPD officer not guilty in apparent road rage shooting
New Jersey Santa Claus busted with crack pipe, police say
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Final finishers: Inspiring stories of runners who wouldn't give up
Sheriff: Congregants were helpless to escape Texas church gunfire
Anthony Weiner reports for prison stint for sexting conviction
Woman from NJ jailed in Zimbabwe for tweets about president
Show More
Argentine president honors NYC terror attack victims
Bus drivers in 4 Nassau County school districts go on strike
Driver indicted in chase that killed 2 involving allegedly stolen dirt bike
6-year-old reportedly kidnapped by babysitter found safe
Friends, family say goodbye at funeral for victim of terror attack
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos