NYC Carriage horse recently spooked by umbrella moving to Massachusetts

Arthur was spooked by a person opening an umbrella in Central Park and caused an accident that injured three people.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A carriage horse involved in an accident recently is now retiring.

"Arthur" was spooked by a person opening an umbrella in Central Park and caused an accident that injured three people.

Now, a sanctuary in Western Massachusetts is taking the 10-year-old in.

The incident reignited an argument over whether horse-drawn carriages should be banned in the city.

The carriage industry says the horses and carriages they drive are safe.

