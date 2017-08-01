This is real, folks!!! Calf called Genie is born on Texas ranch and looks EXACTLY like Kiss rocker Gene Simmons https://t.co/m6CcUlA7cy — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) July 31, 2017

A newborn calf in Texas is getting a whole lot of attention on social media.Meet Genie. People in the Texas town where the calf was born said it has very distinct markings that remind them of someone else: KISS rocker Gene Simmons.The black spots on the calf's face look similar to the face paint Simmons wears while performing.Genie also has a tongue wag that might put Simmons to shame.On Sunday, Simmons weighed in on Twitter, expressing his admiration for the little calf.