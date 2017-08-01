PETS & ANIMALS

Cute calf born in Texas looks like KISS rocker Gene Simmons

EMBED </>More Videos

"This is real folks," Gene Simmons said of his calf doppelgänger. (KTRK)

KERRVILLE, Texas --
A newborn calf in Texas is getting a whole lot of attention on social media.

Meet Genie. People in the Texas town where the calf was born said it has very distinct markings that remind them of someone else: KISS rocker Gene Simmons.

The black spots on the calf's face look similar to the face paint Simmons wears while performing.


Genie also has a tongue wag that might put Simmons to shame.

On Sunday, Simmons weighed in on Twitter, expressing his admiration for the little calf.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsbuzzworthytexas newscelebritymusic newsgood newscute animalsFunny photosTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
2 kittens stolen from New Jersey animal shelter
Drone captures mesmerizing footage of salmon run
Snake discovered hiding in desk in newsroom
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Missing girl found after being separated from family on subway
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
Man pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son after Disneyland
Students serve as flower girls, ring bearers at teacher's wedding
Charge: Man hid girlfriend in freezer, lived with her impostor
Man dies days after package explodes in Queens
Vetrano family marks 1 year since Karina's murder with memorial
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus found in Westchester County
Show More
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
Woman to be deported after traffic violation
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
'Can safe' lands woman in Honduras jail
More News
Top Video
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
Children accused of setting cars on fire in Yonkers
Teen raising money so no child forced to skip school lunch
Baby hears father clearly thanks to operation
More Video