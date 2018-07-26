PETS & ANIMALS

Decision to take home rabid kitten comes back to bite North Carolina family

EMBED </>More Videos

A family learned the hard way the dangers of a rabid kitten. (WTVD)

By
HOPE MILLS, North Carolina --
Officials in one North Carolina county are warning people about a confirmed case of rabies.

An injured stray kitten was found in a church parking lot in the 3300 block of Legion Road in Hope Mills. A month later, the kitten started behaving erratically, and the family who rescued it sought veterinary care.

The state public health lab in Raleigh confirmed Tuesday that the animal had rabies. Seven people have been exposed to the rabid kitten, including the doctor who was caring for the animal.

All six family members plus the doctor, who received a scratch from the kitten, have started post-exposure treatment.

All pet owners are urged to check the vaccination status of their pets. If pets are not vaccinated or are due for a booster shot, they should be taken to a local veterinarian for rabies vaccination immediately.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsrabieskittensanimal attackhealthu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News