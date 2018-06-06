PETS & ANIMALS

Dog rescued after being spotted jumping into the Hudson River

The dog was rescued from a pier along the Hudson. (Port Authority Police photo)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A wayward dog has been reunited with its family after being rescued from a pier along the Hudson River.

The dog was spotted jumping into the Hudson Wednesday morning.

Port Authority officers joined members of the NYPD's Harbor Patrol to search for the dog.

After a couple of hours they found her wet and shivering, wedged in a tube on a pier.

"We had to help this dog, it needed medical attention," said Port Authority Officer Joseph Ponzo. "You could see it was very scared, needed help and wanted to get out of there. After we actually rescued the dog and provided medical attention you could see it starting to calm down and licking my arm at one point, so that's always a good sign."

The dog, a Schnauzer breed, is named Rosie. She suffered some cuts but is expected to be okay.

She escaped from outside a store in Chinatown and ran 22 blocks until she reached the pier.

