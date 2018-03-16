UNITED AIRLINES

Dog sent overseas by mistake on United flight returned to Kansas family

WICHITA, Kansas (WABC) --
A dog who was mistakenly flown to Japan is back with his family in Kansas.

The German Shepherd, named Irgo, arrived at a Wichita airport Thursday night after a flight on a private plane from Japan.

Kara Swindle and her two children were flying on United Airlines from Oregon to Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this week during a move to Wichita, Kansas.

When they went to pick up Irgo, they instead were given a Great Dane.

United said in a statement that the dogs were somehow put on the wrong flights during a connecting flight in Denver. The two dogs were walked and then put into the wrong crates.

Swindle told "Good Morning America" Friday that she is considering a lawsuit against United Airlines. She did say she was pleased with United's efforts to return Irgo, and that the dog seemed healthy and happy to be home.

RELATED: United announces changes after pair of high-profile dog mishaps

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

