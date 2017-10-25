Dog stolen from front yard in Queens reunited with family, suspect arrested

Police say they have arrested a woman who allegedly stole a family's dog from their front yard in Queens.Doris Campos, 25, said the images show the woman walking away with her beloved Shih Tzu named 'Chula' about 8:20 a.m. Friday.The good news: the woman allegedly seen in the video turned the dog in to police.Police say they have arrested Mariela Saquipulla, 18, of Queens. She is now facing charges of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.Chula was reunited with her family on Wednesday night.