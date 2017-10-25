  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
Dog stolen from front yard in Queens reunited with family, suspect arrested

Diana Williams has more on the arrest of a Queens woman and the dog's happy reunion with her family.

NORTH CORONA, Queens (WABC) --
Police say they have arrested a woman who allegedly stole a family's dog from their front yard in Queens.

Doris Campos, 25, said the images show the woman walking away with her beloved Shih Tzu named 'Chula' about 8:20 a.m. Friday.

The good news: the woman allegedly seen in the video turned the dog in to police.

Police say they have arrested Mariela Saquipulla, 18, of Queens. She is now facing charges of petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Chula was reunited with her family on Wednesday night.
