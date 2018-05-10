PETS & ANIMALS

Owner of dog killed by coyote in Illinois: 'She took a few breaths and then she was gone'

EMBED </>More Videos

Honeybun, a 10-year-old Chihuahua, was killed by a coyote in Deerfield. (WLS)

By
DEERFIELD, Illinois --
Janet Alonso said it happened in the blink of an eye.

Her 9-pound Chihuahua, named Honeybun, was killed Sunday after a coyote attack in her backyard in Deerfield, Illinois. Alonso heard the 10-year-old dog yelp for help and then ran outside.

"I just found her lying there, almost lifeless," she said. "Seemed like she took a few breaths and then, she was gone."

Experts say coyotes are particularly aggressive this time of year because it's when they raise their young.

"When a coyote sees another canine in its territory, it can't allow that," Scientific Wildlife Management Wildlife Control Specialist Rob Erickson said.

Erickson has been trapping for more than 30 years.

"From now until August, the female is the aggressor because she's trying to protect the pups," he said.

The best advice is to never let your animal off leash, and always be outside with your pet.

Alonso wants her story to serve as a warning to others.

"Save another puppy's life, or another dog, or someone from being bit," she said.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogscoyotesIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Rescue dog's 'freedom ride' from euthanasia goes viral
Rescuers bitten after mistaking bobcats for domestic kittens
Dog swallows pins hidden in food at park in Manhattan
7 dogs, 2 of them pregnant, rescued from garage fire
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
Nephew swoops in after man leaves millions to UES workers
Rescue dog's 'freedom ride' from euthanasia goes viral
Arrest in attempted kidnapping of Brooklyn toddler
Lemon Drops and genocide: Accused terror mom pens plea
Trump says Kim Jong Un meeting will be in Singapore
Elderly driver in restaurant crash pleads not guilty to DWI
Port Authority PD testing new body scanner at WTC PATH
Show More
Parents file lawsuit after little girl burned by hot water at Wawa
Police release sketch of man who flashed girl on subway
Suspect in brutal Queens attack due in court
Grandmother found dead with knife in back in Queens
Police question 3 suspects in Brooklyn shooting, crash
More News