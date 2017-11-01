A dog that caused mayhem on the train tracks in Oakland, California, last month has now found a happy home.The dog, known as BART after the transit system, stopped the trains when he ran onto the tracks near the Coliseum Station in Oakland. Police rescued him.His new family says he obviously had a painful past since he sometimes cowers like he's going to be hit.At those times, the family says they just shower him with more love and kisses.The dog has a new name too, Bhodi, which is a Buddhist tradition meaning "teacher of compassion and enlightenment."