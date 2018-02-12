PETS & ANIMALS

Dog tossed to its death from 7th floor of San Francisco parking garage during auto burglary

'Dunky' the dog is seen in this undated image. (SFPD)

SAN FRANCISCO --
San Francisco police have arrested a man suspected of tossing a dog to its death from a parking garage.

A four-year-old Chihuahua named Dunky died Saturday after he was thrown from the 7th floor of the Sutter-Stockton Garage in Union Square.

At first, Dunky's owner thought he had escaped from his parked car and somehow jumped to his death. But the owner then discovered someone had broken into his car.

A dashboard camera actually captured the entire crime.

Police were able to ID the suspect, Wakeen Best, 35, of San Francisco, and arrest him.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltydogburglaryauto theftu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News