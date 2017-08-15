PETS & ANIMALS

Dog's ashes stolen off Staten Island front porch returned, with apology note

By
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) --
A woman on Staten Island who was devastated after the ashes of her beloved dog were stolen from her home made a remarkable discovery Tuesday.

She found that the ashes had been returned, with an apology note.

The ashes of Dakotah, a Yorkie, were delivered to Gloria Johnson's front porch.

Surveillance video showed a man on a bicycle stealing the package and riding away.

"Got a little bit of faith in humanity, but still, he held it for three weeks," said Johnson. "He didn't throw them in the garbage, that was my fear, he'd just open it up and throw them in the garbage because it didn't mean nothing to him."

She said the ashes were returned on what would have been Dakotah's 15th birthday.

She said the person who stole the ashes wrote a letter of apology, saying he had been off his medication.

"I'm just happy I have my dog because now I have closure," Glorida said. "The last three weeks all I've been doing is asking people, going to different stores and knocking on doors. I've been looking in people's garbage cans."

Dakotah went everywhere with his owner Gloria. They traveled, and they were inseparable, especially after Gloria's husband passed away last year.

"He was my emotional support," Johnson said.

But then Gloria had to put her beloved Dakotah down, and had his remains cremated.

They were delivered to her Staten Island home, as seen in security video, by a Federal Express driver on July 27th. But in a two hour span, Dakotah's remains were taken.

Gloria said Dakotah's ashes will be placed on the fireplace, next to the ashes of her husband.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogpackage thefttheftpetNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Beautiful: Rare all-white moose takes a swim
Alligator found in pool during raid at NJ motel
Impatient dog honks to get owner's attention
OutKast's Big Boi gives puppy to girl paralyzed in shooting
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
President Trump blames 'both sides' for Charlottesville
Manhunt underway after man slashed on subway
Mom, sons injured after tree falls in Central Park
Mom charged after hours-old baby found in covered in ants
Scott Peterson speaks from death row on Laci Peterson murder
Firefighters still seeking justice 10 years after Deutsche Bank fire
Brooklyn stunt driver dies on set of 'Deadpool 2'
American plane clips wing of Delta plane at JFK Airport
Show More
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
Woman fends off rape attempt in Manhattan after being followed from Brooklyn
Memorial service to be held for woman killed in Charlottesville
Protesters gather at Trump Tower for 2nd night during president's visit
Man sues White Plains police, claiming excessive force
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
More Photos