Dogs rescued from Puerto Rico up for adoption in New York area

Dogs rescued after the Puerto Rico hurricane are up for adoption.

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
More than 50 dogs rescued from Puerto Rico are up for adoption in the New York area

A majority of the dogs were brought to Animal Haven on Centre Street in Lower Manhattan over the weekend.

They go up for adoption on Tuesday but applications were accepted in advance.

Dogs will also be available at Tails of Courage in Danbury, Connecticut.

The dogs were flown to New Jersey by local rescue groups after Hurricane Maria.

Animal Haven has also taken dogs displaced by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, as well as cats from Turks and Caicos.
