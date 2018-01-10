PETS & ANIMALS

Dozens of animals found living in filth in Union City apartment

Josh Einiger reports on dozens of animals found in a New Jersey apartment.

UNION CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities rescued dozens of animals from a fetid apartment in Union City, New Jersey.

Firefighters responding to a flood in the apartment at 218 48th Street arrived to find it overrun by dogs, in a case of animal hoarding authorities say ranks among the worst in Union City history.

"The conditions were horrible," said Geoffrey Santini of the New Jersey Humane Society. "There is no bed, no stove, no sink, everything was piled on top of each other. All the dogs were running all over the place. They were fully matted, had eye infections."

In all, officers rescued 33 dogs, ten birds and three cats. Officials are awaiting the results of veterinary evaluations before they determine whether to press criminal charges against the owner, a woman in her 60s who Santini says may suffer from mental illness.

She is now staying elsewhere with family.

Once all the animals have been evaluated, the Society will put most if not all up for adoption. For information on how to adopt one of these animals, call 201-822-7333.

