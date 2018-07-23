A viral outbreak is now being blamed for the deaths of more than two dozen raccoons in Central Park.The virus apparently causes the critters to act like "zombies."At least 26 raccoons have been found dead since late June.None tested positive for rabies, but two did test positive for canine distemper virus.The virus does not affect people, but it can spread to unvaccinated dogs.The infected raccoons can be aggressive and may have spasms or look confused.----------