ANIMAL RESCUE

Dramatic video shows rescuers free trapped horse from cesspool on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch raw, dramatic footage showing the rescue of a horse in a cesspool on Long Island.

By Eyewitness News
ISLIP TERRACE, Long Island (WABC) --
A horse on Long Island was rescued on Thursday afternoon all thanks to a big team effort.

The animal found its entire hind quarters submerged in a cesspool on private property in Islip Terrace just after 4 p.m.

Suffolk County police said the 6-year-old horse named Santino escaped from his barn and began grazing on grass in the backyard of the home. That's when he fell into the collapse cesspool, which was a hole about 6 feet in diameter. The horse's head was about 4 feet below ground, and he was up to his neck in water and waste.

Newscopter 7 was over the scene of the rescue and captured the moment the horse was pulled from the hole. Watch the video in the player above.

Emergency crews pumped out waste and water from the hole, and a local construction company brought in a pay loader to help build a ramp to help get the horse out of the hole.

The horse then managed to walk on its own into a barn on the property.

Veterinarians examined Santino and said it does not appear that he was injured during the ordeal.

Santino's owner, Angelo Buonomo, purchased the American Quarter Horse two years ago in Louisiana, the day before he was scheduled to be slaughtered.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalshorsesrescueanimal rescuesuffolk county newsIslip TerraceSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ANIMAL RESCUE
Bobcat survives 50 miles trapped in grill of a car
Dog stays alone with deceased owner for days
FDNY rescues dog from fire in Hamilton Heights
Dog that caused chaos on train tracks finds forever home
More animal rescue
PETS & ANIMALS
Different rats found in New York neighborhoods
15 dog deaths linked to popular 'bone treats'
LI man sentenced to prison in beating death of dog
Chicken using therapy wheelchair to learn to walk again
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Children of slain NYPD officer receive new home, debt free
79 alleged child predators, child porn offenders arrested
Police: Suspected shoplifter dies after swallowing substance
Unsolved: Mom murdered execution-style in apartment stairwell
Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
School janitor arrested for allegedly sexually abusing teacher
Police: Teen stabbed and set on fire, met killer on Facebook
Show More
Suspect ID'd in killing of teen social media star at Walmart
Infant drowns in bucket at gym, witnesses say
Matt Lauer's social media accounts disappear
Robbers make off with thousands in hair extensions
Police: Thief replacing packages with bags of old clothes
More News
Top Video
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
Minibus crashes into home in Livingston, NJ
Aspiring model found brutally murdered in Caribbean
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video