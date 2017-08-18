PETS & ANIMALS

EXCLUSIVE: Children traumatized as snarling dog invades Long Island home

By
HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
A barking, snarling German shepherd chased children into their home after biting their grandfather in Hicksville, Long Island on Friday. The dog was shot and killed by police in the family's living room.

Edgar Aparicio says his six year-old son was home with the child's grandfather, two cousins and an in-law when the dog came charging into the family's backyard. The dog bit Edgar's father, Benjamin Aparicio, who ushered the children indoors in a panic. The dog chased them inside and terrorized them for several minutes until police arrived and shot the animal.

Edgar's father was treated and released from the hospital and Edgar is relieved the children were not physically hurt.

The dog was one of two dogs that apparently escaped from a nearby yard.

The episode came at the end of a rampage in the neighborhood, where two other people were bitten in the street nearby.
