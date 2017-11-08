  • BREAKING NEWS 2017 New York and New Jersey Election Results
  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
PETS & ANIMALS

EXCLUSIVE: Springfield Gardens man says he's menaced by dogs that attacked him

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim speaks to the victim about the attacks exclusively.

By
SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --
A Queens man who was attacked by his neighbor's dogs five months ago, says he was chased by those same dogs again on Wednesday.

"They both proceeded to chase me. They chasing me up onto the pole where I end up across the street, and the whole time I was here I had to call for help just to get back inside the house," said Lisbourn Duhaney, the victim.

They are muscular canines; a pit bull and an Argentine Mastiff.

The 20-year-old has every reason to be scared of them.

Police say those dogs bit his right arm and hand back in June.

Speaking exclusively to Eyewitness News, the Springfield Gardens, Queens man showed us the deep gashes and nerve damage he suffered, and his scars five months later.



"From about here to here there's no feeling," Duhaney said, pointing to his elbow to his wrist. His mother, Claudia Lawrence, says she's done feeling trapped in their own home.

"I was terrified. I thought he was going die," Lawrence said.



They say the owner is a neighbor upstairs.

They share the backyard which is connected to their driveway.

Duhaney says when the dogs are not on a leash, they're often waiting by his car in the morning.

"There's no fence. There's no type of barrier and sometimes he's not home to feed the dogs, so therefore the dogs had nothing to eat, the dogs been out in the cold, they have a lack of attention, so as soon as they see somebody they just charge," Duhaney said.

He lives in the home with his aunt and other relatives. One of his cousins is just 1 year old.

"They're waiting for someone to be killed before they do something about these dogs," said Marilyn Hall, the victim's aunt.

The family says police have told them this is a civil matter. Meanwhile, they plan on reporting the neglect to the ASPCA. Until then, they're hoping no ends up back in the hospital.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdog attackSpringfield GardensQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Dog with special condition sits in high chair at table
Photos: Mysterious baby fox eludes animal control
Wild and woolly traffic jam as sheep take over highway
Boy who lost both legs to meet quadruple amputee dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
3 students suspended after sex assault allegations at NYC school
AccuWeather Alert: Record cold on the way
Loved ones of teen found buried in woods say their goodbyes
Ex-TV anchor says Kevin Spacey sexually assaulted her son
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Radio host who teamed with ex-NFL player shocked by charges
44 train NJT engineers diagnosed with sleep apnea, sidelined
Show More
7 On Your Side: Woman claims Apple Watch caused burn
Obama reports for jury duty
EXCLUSIVE: Acquaintance of accused flasher alerts police; suspect arrested
Man plans to sue NYPD over claim of unlawful arrest
Grinch stealing packages caught on surveillance camera
More News
Top Video
NYC dad is a viral hit thanks to pics of cute kids and good food
EXCLUSIVE: Acquaintance of accused flasher alerts police; suspect arrested
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
3 students suspended after sex assault allegations at NYC school
More Video