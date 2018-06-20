PETS & ANIMALS

Hello Beau! Philadelphia Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on June 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
There is a very cute and very tall new baby at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Baby Beau the giraffe made his debut Tuesday.

The calf was born June 9 and is already 5-foot-7 and over 100 pounds.

Cameras were rolling as Beau stayed close to his mother's side.

Beau will be on exhibit in the African Plains area at the zoo.

Mom and baby have the choice of the outdoor exhibit or their indoor barn, so hopefully you can catch a glimpse of them when you visit.

This is now the fourth giraffe at the Philadelphia Zoo.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsphiladelphia zooanimal newsu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News