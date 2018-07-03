As part of a new program on Long Island, an incarcerated veteran will be training a service dog for another veteran being treated for PTSD.The dog is Rocky, a black Labrador from the organization Paws of War.On Monday, he arrived for his first day of training at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Yaphank.Over the next eight weeks, Rocky will be trained at the county jail by Jermaine, an Army veteran who also suffers from PTSD.The dog will become a service-companion dog for Harry Stolberg, a United States Marine Corp veteran who is currently undergoing treatment at the VA Hospital in Northport.Paws of War trains and places shelter dogs with U.S. military veterans who suffer from the emotional effects of war.Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon Jr. asked the organization to launch a program for veterans inside the Suffolk County Jail.Paws of War found Rocky at the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation and decided he was the right dog to start training as a service animal.----------