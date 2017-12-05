SOCIAL MEDIA

WARNING: Instagram says do not take selfies with wild animals

EMBED </>More Videos

Instagram is warning users about taking photos with koalas and other wildlife. (KTRK)

Instagram announced Monday that it is adding content warnings to selfies that include tigers, koalas and other wildlife.

Wildlife conservation groups say animals that users take photos with at tourists sites can suffer from human contact.

Instagram is sending a message against the behavior that pops up if users click on hashtags like #koalaselfie or #tigerpet.

More than 3,000 posts with #koalaselfie already exist on the platform, but Instagram won't be banning the photos.

Instead, the new warning is intended to educate users about their interactions with the environment.

Related Topics:
pets-animalsinstagramsocial mediaselfiewild animalssociety
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook launches new Messenger app for kids
Is Comey trolling Trump on social media?
Instagram's most-liked pics, most-followed celebs of 2017
'BoycottSanFrancisco' hashtag trends after Kate Steinle verdict
More social media
PETS & ANIMALS
Police find 4-foot alligator inside Long Island home
American tourist killed in shark attack while scuba diving
Long Island man accused of biting out dog's eye
Firefighter climbs onto ice to save trapped dog
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
NYPD: Man armed with machete fatally shot by police
'Cult leader' accused of murdering kids over decades
Police: Man tried to kiss, lick woman's shoes at Walmart
Police find 4-foot alligator inside Long Island home
Embattled Rep. Conyers retiring, endorses son to replace him
Video of Randy Travis naked 2012 arrest released
150 structures destroyed as wildfire explodes to 31,000 acres
ACCUWEATHER: Blast of colder air on the way
Show More
Nativity scene shows Jesus with mass shooting death tolls
NYC Ballet leader accused of sexual harassment
69-year-old woman crossing road killed in hit-and-run
Ecuadorian immigrant shot to death during robbery
Woman sought in mugging of 70-year-old
More News
Top Video
Put your senses to the test
NYPD: Man armed with machete fatally shot by police
Work from home jobs that pay more than $12 an hour
'Cult leader' accused of murdering kids over decades
More Video