Instagram announced Monday that it is adding content warnings to selfies that include tigers, koalas and other wildlife.Wildlife conservation groups say animals that users take photos with at tourists sites can suffer from human contact.Instagram is sending a message against the behavior that pops up if users click on hashtags like #koalaselfie or #tigerpet.More than 3,000 posts with #koalaselfie already exist on the platform, but Instagram won't be banning the photos.Instead, the new warning is intended to educate users about their interactions with the environment.