PETS & ANIMALS

Iowa man says his dog shot him while they were playing

(Shutterstock)

FORT DODGE, Iowa --
With best friends like these, who needs enemies?

An Iowa man says his dog inadvertently shot him while they were roughhousing Wednesday.

Fifty-one-year-old Richard Remme, of Fort Dodge, told police he was playing with his dog, Balew, on the couch and tossed the dog off his lap.

He says when the pit bull-Labrador mix bounded back up, he must have disabled the safety on the gun in his belly band and stepped on the trigger.

The gun fired, striking one of Remme's legs.

He was treated at a hospital and released later that day.

Remme told The Messenger newspaper that Balew is a "big wuss" and lay down beside him and cried because he thought he had done something wrong.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsshootingman injureddogbuzzworthyIowa
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Panda tumbles from limb at National Zoo, climbs back up
Rescuers bitten after mistaking bobcats for domestic kittens
Rescue dog's 'freedom ride' from euthanasia goes viral
Dog takes last breaths in owner's arms after coyote attack
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Family pulled from apartment fire in Queens, 2 critical
WH aide dismissed McCain view, says 'he's dying,' sources say
She vanished on a bike ride in 1986. An arrest was just made in her murder.
Woman accused of sending 65,000 texts after 1 date
9 injured, 1 person critical in Elmhurst house fire
LI woman accused of attempting to kill her newborn
Victims recall fear when car crashed into Chelsea deli
Man found fatally shot outside Staten Island bar
Show More
Trump's instinct in Korea crisis is 'go big'
Trump berates DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen over border security
New Jersey teacher asks 6th-graders if they have HIV
Man accused of sex abuse, luring teen with dog-walking app
Woman leaves cable TV worker stranded in air after dispute
More News