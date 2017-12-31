  • LIVE VIDEO Countdown to 2018: Live look at Times Square
PETS & ANIMALS

Judge: Florida woman unfit to care for horse after DUI while riding

(Shutterstock)

BARTOW, Florida --
A Florida judge says a sheriff's office must retain custody of a horse whose owner was charged with drunken driving while riding the animal.

In a report by The Ledger , Polk County Judge Sharon Franklin said 53-year-old Donna Byrne was unfit to care for the horse. Franklin also said Byrne must complete treatment for alcohol addiction.

Byrne was arrested Nov. 2 after riding her horse down a highway. Police said her blood-alcohol level twice Florida's legal limit.

Byrne's attorney, Craig Whisenhunt, says he will revisit the custody issue at a Jan. 11 hearing regarding additional pending charges of disorderly intoxication, animal endangerment and culpable negligence.

Whisenhunt questions whether the charges applied to Byrne, saying she had not been disorderly and was a pedestrian under the law.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsDUIhorses
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Mountain lion burned in wildfire gets fish skin bandage
WATCH: Squirrel lunges at police officer
Dog stolen from NJ shelter on Christmas Eve now with new owners
Now your cat can ring in the new year with cat champagne
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Unprecedented security for New Year's Eve in Times Square
New York couple, 3 sons killed in Costa Rica plane crash
Kim Jong Un says he has 'nuclear button' on his desk
WATCH: The world welcomes 2018
Driver charged with DWI, crashes into home on New Year's Eve
5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in 'ambush' attack near Denver
Some people allowed back inside site of deadly Bronx fire
Names of all 12 victims of Bronx fire released
Show More
Police: Man arrested with guns at hotel did not intend to use them
Firefighters help rescue several people at NJ apartment complex
WATCH: Squirrel lunges at police officer
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to combined $783M
Firefighter critically injured fighting Newark fire
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Devastating Bronx fire kills at least 12
PHOTOS: SpaceX rocket launch lights up SoCal sky
PHOTOS: Pedestrians injured by driver in Melbourne
PHOTOS: A look at Puerto Rico two months after Hurricane Maria
More Photos