PETS & ANIMALS

Kids at Long Island hospital met animals from the San Diego Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Animals from the San Diego Zoo were brought to a Long Island hospital.

Eyewitness News
NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) --
Young hospital patients on Long Island got a chance to meet animals more accustomed to the jungle.

An African crested porcupine and a cockatoo were among the animals taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park Thursday.

.
It's part of an effort to connect kids with wildlife without leaving their hospital beds.

The program is a collaboration between the San Diego Zoo Global, Cohen Children's Medical Center and Ronald McDonald House of Long Island.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalssan diego zooNew Hyde Park
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News