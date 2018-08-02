NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) --Young hospital patients on Long Island got a chance to meet animals more accustomed to the jungle.
An African crested porcupine and a cockatoo were among the animals taken to Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park Thursday.
It's part of an effort to connect kids with wildlife without leaving their hospital beds.
The program is a collaboration between the San Diego Zoo Global, Cohen Children's Medical Center and Ronald McDonald House of Long Island.
