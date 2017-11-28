LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) --A man who admitted to beating his dog to death in Levittown, Long Island, was sentenced to four months in prison.
57-year-old Michael Gallagher pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals in September.
Gallagher beat the 11-year-old dog named Bella with a shovel and tried to strangle her with a zip tie.
Bella had to be euthanized as a result.
Gallagher also received five years of probation and cannot own any animals for 20 years.
