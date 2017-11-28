PETS & ANIMALS

Levittown man sentenced to prison in beating death of dog

EMBED </>More Videos

57-year-old Michael Gallagher pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals in September.

Eyewitness News
LEVITTOWN, Long Island (WABC) --
A man who admitted to beating his dog to death in Levittown, Long Island, was sentenced to four months in prison.

57-year-old Michael Gallagher pleaded guilty to aggravated cruelty to animals in September.

Gallagher beat the 11-year-old dog named Bella with a shovel and tried to strangle her with a zip tie.

Bella had to be euthanized as a result.

Gallagher also received five years of probation and cannot own any animals for 20 years.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal abuseanimal crueltyLevittownNassau County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Chicken using therapy wheelchair to learn to walk again
Bobcat survives 50 miles trapped in grill of a car
Chicken goes on joyride on back of fire truck
Zappos sponsoring dog and cat adoptions this weekend
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
FBI searching NJ woods in 1970s missing persons' case
Bike path terror suspect pleads not guilty
New North Korean ICBM launch was country's highest ever
AMBER ALERT: Mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old
NY Lottery winners take home $13M
Police: Teens pummel homeless man to death
Murder suspect cradled victim in his arms, police say
Giants going with QB Geno Smith over Eli Manning, ending streak
Show More
Dramatic rescue of residents trapped on fire escape
Actress sues Weinstein, accuses him of sex trafficking
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
NYPD: Ferry that ran aground struck underwater pylon
This dangerous cellphone habit is a fire risk
More News
Top Video
Dream come true: Quit and travel the world
The Billionaire City
Eyewitness News Update
2 planes clip wings at JFK Airport
More Video