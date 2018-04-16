SAN FRANCISCO --A red-tailed baby hawk born at the Presidio, which is a park in San Francisco, just got a new sibling.
The second chick hatched from its egg Friday.
You can see the mom feeding her two-day-old chick while the other one breaks out of the egg.
The Presidio Trust isn't giving the location of the nest, but you can watch it whenever you like on the live webcam.
Click here to watch the live stream and see the baby red-tailed hawks.
