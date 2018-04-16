PETS & ANIMALS

Live stream shows majesty of newborn hawks in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

A red-tailed baby hawk, born at the Presidio this week, just got a new sibling. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A red-tailed baby hawk born at the Presidio, which is a park in San Francisco, just got a new sibling.

The second chick hatched from its egg Friday.

You can see the mom feeding her two-day-old chick while the other one breaks out of the egg.

The Presidio Trust isn't giving the location of the nest, but you can watch it whenever you like on the live webcam.

Click here to watch the live stream and see the baby red-tailed hawks.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshawknaturebaby animalscute animalsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Massive gator spotted roaming Texas neighborhood
Argument over dog's real owner leads to court custody battle
Only in NYC: Large raccoon prompts calls of tiger on street
VIDEO: Gorilla mimics trainer's moves at zoo
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Rainstorm causing flooding, downed trees and wires
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, blustery wind
Firefighter mourns after wife dies giving birth to twins
200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
7 inmates dead, 17 hurt after South Carolina prison fight
Engaged wrestlers John Cena and Nikki Bella break up
2 women killed in 2-alarm Queens fire
911 operator suspended following teen's suffocation death in van will return to work
Show More
James Comey: President Trump 'morally unfit' for office
Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Driver claims he was shot in bizarre Jersey City crash
Police searching for possible stalker after terrifying incident
Stormy Daniels to attend Michael Cohen's court appearance
More News