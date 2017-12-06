CUTE ANIMALS

Llamas help UC Berkeley students de-stress ahead of finals

EMBED </>More Videos

Llamas roamed UC Berkeley's campus on Monday. Organizers say this is a way for students to de-stress before finals week next week. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, California --
Llamas roamed UC Berkeley's campus on Monday, with organizers saying it's a way for students to de-stress before finals next week.

Geo Caldwell has been caring for llamas for the past 35 years and says the animals have a special connection with people.

"Students from all these different cultures inherently just know, 'I can open up, I can just love these guys,'" he said. "And the llamas know they can do the same thing."

Cal has brought llamas to campus for the past four years.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalscute animalsstudentsUC Berkeley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CUTE ANIMALS
Video: New snow leopard cub revealed at Bronx Zoo
Dogs deck out in elaborate costumes for Halloween
Most dog owners take more photos of their pets than of their friends
Cute calf looks like KISS rocker Gene Simmons
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
Instagram warns not to take selfies with koalas, wild animals
Police find 4-foot alligator inside Long Island home
American tourist killed in shark attack while scuba diving
Long Island man accused of biting out dog's eye
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Fire breaks out in office building above Grand Central Terminal
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
NYPD: UES watch heist linked to smash and grab with hammer
Police: Drunk woman drives with sign through car roof
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin
Show More
'Arrest murder bush'? Sign interpreter delivers gibberish
Man hiding from cops falls through ceiling, lands at officer's feet
2 charged in violent home invasion attempt in Queens
NYPD: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
Phony doctor arrested in buttocks injections death case
More News
Top Video
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
New blaze erupts as wildfires rage in Southern California
Some UPS orders delayed by online shopping surge backlog
More Video