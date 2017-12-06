BERKELEY, California --Llamas roamed UC Berkeley's campus on Monday, with organizers saying it's a way for students to de-stress before finals next week.
Geo Caldwell has been caring for llamas for the past 35 years and says the animals have a special connection with people.
Got stress? Berkeley sends in the #llamas: https://t.co/xMUjkAOaX3#finals @theASUC pic.twitter.com/5Ad565VDoZ— UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) December 5, 2017
"Students from all these different cultures inherently just know, 'I can open up, I can just love these guys,'" he said. "And the llamas know they can do the same thing."
Cal has brought llamas to campus for the past four years.