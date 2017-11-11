PETS & ANIMALS

Maltese puppy stolen from pet store at mall in Bay Shore

Eyewitness News
BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a teacup Maltese was stolen from a Bay Shore pet store on Friday.

It happened at the American Dog Club at the Westfield South Shore mall on Sunrise Highway.

The tiny pup was stolen at around 2:30 p.m.

The puppy is a 9-week-old, all white, female that weights only two pounds.

Police are looking for the suspect responsible and will eventually charge them with grand larceny.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogpettheftBay ShoreNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
April the giraffe might be pregnant again
Woman accused of cooking roommate's ferret in oven
EXCLUSIVE: Man says he's menaced by dogs that attacked him
Dog with special condition sits in high chair at table
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Norwegian Gem passengers stranded in Newark
Crews on scene of water main break on Lower East Side
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Veterans Day Parade marches up Fifth Avenue
AccuWeather Alert: Record cold
Worker hurt after car drives through construction site
Driver escapes before truck bursts into flames on LIE
Amtrak signal work to impact NJ Transit
Show More
Trump: Putin denies, is "insulted" by 2016 election meddling accusation
Firefighters battle large fire at scrap metal yard
EXCLUSIVE: Mom speaks out after out-of-control driver nearly hits kids
Home invasion victim notices suspect at Chipotle
Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
Yayoi Kusama's immersive art
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
More Photos