BAY SHORE, Long Island (WABC) --Police are investigating after a teacup Maltese was stolen from a Bay Shore pet store on Friday.
It happened at the American Dog Club at the Westfield South Shore mall on Sunrise Highway.
The tiny pup was stolen at around 2:30 p.m.
The puppy is a 9-week-old, all white, female that weights only two pounds.
Police are looking for the suspect responsible and will eventually charge them with grand larceny.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts