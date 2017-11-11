Police are investigating after a teacup Maltese was stolen from a Bay Shore pet store on Friday.It happened at the American Dog Club at the Westfield South Shore mall on Sunrise Highway.The tiny pup was stolen at around 2:30 p.m.The puppy is a 9-week-old, all white, female that weights only two pounds.Police are looking for the suspect responsible and will eventually charge them with grand larceny.----------