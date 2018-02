A 72-year-old man died after going into a hole to rescue his dog in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park section, police say.It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on South Concourse Drive.According to authorities, the dog fell in a 2 1/2-foot by 6-foot hole. The man then went in the hole to help, but couldn't get out.Police say the man's death was accidental.----------