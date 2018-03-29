  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
PETS & ANIMALS

Man moving into new home in St. Louis finds pit bull chained up in basement

Eyewitness News
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (WABC) --
A new homeowner made a shocking discovery while moving into his new house.

The man moving into an abandoned home in St. Louis found a dog chained up in the dark basement with no food or water.

Rescuers said the female pit bull jumped up and down with excitement when she was freed.

She was named Jumping Bean because of her happy nature and is now up for adoption.

It's not clear how long she had been chained up.

The organization Stray Rescue of St. Louis says she is doing well. She is being treated for heartworms and had to be spayed.

Here is the video of the rescue from the Facebook page of Stray Rescue of St. Louis.


----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogpit bullanimals
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Exclusive: Grandmother mauled in pit bull attack speaks out
Man told to 'stay calm' when cheetah hops in vehicle
Grandmother violently attacked by pit bull in the Bronx
What happened to beloved dog in East Orange?
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Exclusive: Grandmother mauled in pit bull attack speaks out
Exclusive: Special agents take down suspected MS-13 gang members
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
Police: Judge arrested for burglary found with women's underwear
Man told to 'stay calm' when cheetah hops in vehicle
Girl buys 1st lottery ticket on 18th birthday, wins big
Exclusive: Owner speaks out after historic Ebo Hill goes up in flames
Funerals, wakes for servicemen from LI killed in chopper crash
Show More
Roseanne gets call from President Trump over premiere ratings
Teen who went viral during Ferguson protests reported missing after family killed
Laura Ingraham dropped by advertisers after Parkland comments
Exclusive: Woman injured in NJ hit and run calls on driver to come forward
5 men arrested for allegedly running prostitution ring on LI
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fire spreads through multiple homes in Newark
NYC March For Our Lives 2018
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
More Photos