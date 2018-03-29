PETS & ANIMALS

Man told to 'stay calm' when cheetah hops in to check out his vehicle

Close call with cheetah caught on camera

A group on an African safari got a bit closer than they expected to a pack of cheetahs.

Seattle resident Britton Hayes was with a group watching three cheetah brothers hunt, when one noticed their vehicle and hopped in.

Hayes said his guide told him to avoid eye contact and keep calm to avoid startling the cheetah.

Apparently, it worked.

