PETS & ANIMALS

Minnesota dog mayor retires after 4 years in office

EMBED </>More Videos

After four years as the top elected official of a small town in Minnesota, a four-legged mayor has decided he's getting a bit long in the tooth and is not seeking reelection.

CORMORANT, Minnesota (WABC) --
After four years as the top elected official of a small town in Minnesota, a four-legged mayor has decided he's getting a bit long in the tooth and is not seeking re-election.

Mayor Duke, a 13-year-old Great Pyrenees dog, has spent the past four years serving as the ceremonial mayor of Cormorant.

After representing the town as best he could by leading parades, appearing on billboards and keeping up Cormorant's good name, Duke will return to private life, but not before doing a tell-all biography.

The book takes readers through a journey of Duke's life and how he taught a town to "be chill, join in, and be kind."

Duke will spend his remaining few weeks in office faithfully watching over Cormorant from his favorite spot near Main Street.

A farewell parade for the town's best friend will be held in August.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogcute animalsu.s. & worldMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
Consumer Reports: Protecting your pets from tick bites
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News