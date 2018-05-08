PETS & ANIMALS

Mom sues Alabama zoo where kangaroo bit daughter's ear

File photo (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama --
A woman is suing the owners of an Alabama zoo where her 9-year-old daughter was bitten by a kangaroo.

News outlets report a lawsuit filed Friday by Jennifer White accuses Harmony Park Safari owners William Keith Allen and Shannon Allen of negligence and wantonness in connection with the May 2017 attack.

According to video footage, a kangaroo named Erwin reached through the fence to grab the girl and bite her ear.

The girl was hospitalized and received 14 stitches. The lawsuit says the girl also suffered mental damage.

The lawsuit says Erwin had a past history of violence and accuses the Allens of failing to accordingly protect zoo visitors.

White is seeking an unnamed amount in compensatory and punitive damages.

The Allens' attorney declined comment to WHNT-TV.

