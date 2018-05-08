PETS & ANIMALS

Mom sues Alabama zoo where kangaroo bit daughter's ear

File photo (AP Photo/Rob Griffith)

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama --
A woman is suing the owners of an Alabama zoo where her 9-year-old daughter was bitten by a kangaroo.

News outlets report a lawsuit filed Friday by Jennifer White accuses Harmony Park Safari owners William Keith Allen and Shannon Allen of negligence and wantonness in connection with the May 2017 attack.

According to video footage, a kangaroo named Erwin reached through the fence to grab the girl and bite her ear.

The girl was hospitalized and received 14 stitches. The lawsuit says the girl also suffered mental damage.

The lawsuit says Erwin had a past history of violence and accuses the Allens of failing to accordingly protect zoo visitors.

White is seeking an unnamed amount in compensatory and punitive damages.

The Allens' attorney declined comment to WHNT-TV.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalszoochild injuredlawsuitbuzzworthyAlabama
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
NJ family fighting to keep service dog, home of 14 years
Dramatic video: Firefighters rescue dog in California
Family finds lost dog stuck 8 feet down culvert
Fisherman reels in giant 58-pound bass in Raritan Bay
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
VIDEO: Cardi B's bodyguards sought in alleged assault of fan
7-week-old hit by softball has fractured skull, brain bleeds
Mom, 2 children die after car hits alligator
Boy mourns beloved horse after it's electrocuted in puddle
Allergy sufferers unite: Pollen storm caught on camera
6-year-old Newark girl dies after fall from window
Suspect found hiding in psychologist's home after murder
Leopard kills toddler in Uganda national park
Show More
Demolition of old Tappan Zee Bridge hits milestone
NY AG Eric Schneiderman resigns after abuse allegations
Cuomo: Schneiderman accusers 'should have their day in court'
2 men imprisoned for rape have convictions overturned
Body found in car of missing New Jersey woman
More News