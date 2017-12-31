  • LIVE VIDEO Countdown to 2018: Live look at Times Square
PETS & ANIMALS

Mountain lion burned in Thomas Fire gets fish skin bandage

EMBED </>More Videos

Veterinarians are using an unusual technique involving tilapia skin to help a young mountain lion recover from burns he sustained in the Thomas Fire. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife)

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. --
A young mountain lion injured during California's devastating Thomas Fire is recovering with the help of an unusual medical device: a bandage made of fish skin.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the 5-month-old kitten was found in Santa Paula on Dec. 22 with burns on the pads of all four of his feet.

Under the care of Dr. Jamie Peyton, chief of integrative medicine at the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, the cat was fitted with a biologic bandage made of sterilized tilapia skin over his most severe burns.

The bandaging technique, which has also been used on human burn patients, protects the burn and provides collagen to help facilitate the healing process. The animal will likely chew the fishy bandage off at some point.

CDFW said the mountain lion "has responded well to treatment so far and is expected to recover." Because of the age at which he was separated from his mother, he will be kept in captivity even after his burns are healed.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsThomas Fireanimalshealthfishcaliforniatechnologywild animalswildfirebrush fire
PETS & ANIMALS
Judge: Woman unfit to care for horse after DUI while riding
WATCH: Squirrel lunges at police officer
Dog stolen from NJ shelter on Christmas Eve now with new owners
Now your cat can ring in the new year with cat champagne
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Unprecedented security for New Year's Eve in Times Square
New York couple, 3 sons killed in Costa Rica plane crash
Kim Jong Un says he has 'nuclear button' on his desk
WATCH: The world welcomes 2018
Judge: Woman unfit to care for horse after DUI while riding
Driver charged with DWI, crashes into home on New Year's Eve
5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in 'ambush' attack near Denver
Some people allowed back inside site of deadly Bronx fire
Show More
Names of all 12 victims of Bronx fire released
Police: Man arrested with guns at hotel did not intend to use them
Firefighters help rescue several people at NJ apartment complex
WATCH: Squirrel lunges at police officer
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots soar to combined $783M
More News
Top Video
Reflecting on 2017: Top Stories of the year
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Names of all 12 victims of Bronx fire released
Coat and clothing drive for those displaced by deadly Bronx fire
More Video