NYPD graduates K-9s, names them after fallen officers

The NYPD graduated its latest four-legged crime fighters, while honoring an NYPD sergeant fatally shot in the Bronx last year.NYPD ESU K-9 "Tuz" was named after Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, continuing the department tradition of naming the dogs after slain officers.The officer's widow, Lisa Tuozzolo, introduced her husband's namesake to her two boys following the graduation at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn."We're really proud. The boys and I have been talking about it since Tuz started school. We've been talking about his training and we are really just excited for him to have graduated and done so well," Lisa Tuozzolo said."It's been my mission since that dreadful day of Nov 4th of 2016 that my boys are well taken care of and that Paul's memory and the sacrifice that he made that day are never ever forgotten. So this is just one more way for the police department and the boys and I to be able to tell the story of Paul and the sacrifice he made as well as all of the other officers that are being honored today," she said.15 dogs were named in honor of past NYPD heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.Other dogs were named after Officer Steven McDonald, who died earlier this year from injuries sustained in a shooting in July 1986, as well as for officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, fatally shot in a police cruiser in Dec 2014.The K-9s all underwent a six-month training program to earn their certification.