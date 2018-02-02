PETS & ANIMALS

PetSmart dog groomer fired after abuse caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Pet groomer fired after video of dog abuse surfaces (KTRK)

KATY, Texas --
A woman in Texas was horrified to see how her dog was treated during a grooming appointment at PetSmart.

Brooke Vowers of Katy posted video that another customer shared of her dog being handled roughly while it was being groomed.

"Just took my dog to get groomed and as I'm walking out this lady comes up to me and said she's been waiting for an hour to see who's dog this was because of how mean the groomer was to her," Vowers posted.

PetSmart took swift action, firing the groomer.

The company issued the following statement: "This treatment is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The associate is no longer with PetSmart."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal abusecaught on camerau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Lucky dog gets new prosthetic leg
Dog owner alleges abuse during PetSmart grooming
2 accused of robbing couple at gunpoint for English bulldog puppy
Puppies rescued from Puerto Rico to play in Puppy Bowl
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Inmate suing city after Rikers slashing
Father determined to find daughter missing since December
Teacher's interactive slavery lesson outrages students, parents
Some call for 'I Love NY' billboards to be taken down
Why you got paid more this week
Disgruntled customer accused of throwing Molotov cocktail in bar
Man arrested for DWI while attending DWI victim panel
Worker who sent Hawaii alert was '100% sure it was real'
Show More
'Bachelor' contestant ID'd as missing person
READ IT: Russia probe memo released after Trump declassifies it
Exclusive: Cold case murder of student gets new look
WATCH: Victim's father charges at Larry Nassar in court
Dispute at high school escalates to pickle juice, bleach fight
More News
Top Video
WATCH: Victim's father charges at Larry Nassar in court
Boy, man killed in Perth Amboy house fire
Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, SI Chuck does not
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video