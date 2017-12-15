PETS & ANIMALS

Photos: 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards winners

EMBED </>More Videos

Who knew nature could be so funny? (Penny Palmer/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)

You never know what you will see in nature. The finalists of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards were able to capture the lighter and humorous side of wild animals.

This year's contest features images of animals laughing, penguins going to church and a polar bear cub hitching a ride on the backside of an adult bear.

Contest co-founder Tom Sullam said, "Conservation was always at the heart of the competition, along with the fact that people seemed to enjoy images of animals doing entertaining things!"

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards supports the Born Free Foundation, an animal welfare and conservation organization that aims to "save lives, stop suffering and protect species in the wild." The contest founders also created a book titled "Wild and Crazy" featuring images from previous Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

The overall winner of this year's contest was "Help" by Tibor Kerccz, a series of photos of an owl falling off a branch next to two other owls.

See the full list of winners and finalists for the 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards on the contest's website.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalscute animalsphotosfeel good
PETS & ANIMALS
Busy beavers raising concern in Staten Island community
Pit bull becomes police department's first K-9 officer
Officials: Whales could become extinct after deadly year
Injured sea turtle gets a 3-D printed boost
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
FBI agent, officer involved in shooting that killed man
Crews working to keep roads clear during evening snowfall
AccuWeather Alert: Snow for the evening commute
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Snapchat
ABC fires celebrity chef Mario Batali of 'The Chew'
Exclusive new video of Molotov cocktail attack
Busy beavers raising concern in Staten Island community
Police: Husband's story doesn't add up in wife's fatal fall
Show More
READ: Stunning grand jury report on Penn State frat culture
DA: Anesthesiologist took drugs during deadly procedure
Officer hurt in crash that closed westbound Sunrise Highway
Mom says airline charged her $150 over breast milk
FCC repeal of net-neutrality is challenged
More News
Top Video
4 kids, 2 firefighters among 9 hurt in East Harlem fire
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Schumer blasts new rule stopping Christmas trees to troops
Neighborhood Eats goes sweet on Vanillamore
More Video