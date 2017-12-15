STAFFORD, Kansas --A police department in Kansas is welcoming a new member to the squad.
A pit bull named Kano is now a K-9 officer.
The agency got the dog from San Antonio group Universal K9. The organization rescues pit bulls and provides free police dog training.
Kano is already hard at work. Just this week, he helped find more than $7,000 worth of marijuana.
Kano's handler is hoping to eliminate some of the stigma associated with pit bulls.
About 2,000 pit bulls are working for police departments around the country.