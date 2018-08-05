PETS & ANIMALS

Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull, leaving dog to drown

Joe Torres has the details.

HIGHLANDS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police have issued an arrest warrant for the man they say abandoned a pit bull, leaving him to drown in Highlands, New Jersey.

Investigators want to find Aaron Davis, 36, of Long Branch.

Jennifer Vaz saved the 10-month-old puppy last Monday after she spotted him crying in a cage as the tide was rising.

The cage was on a small portion of sand between the bulkhead and the water -- but the tide was coming in and the water had reached the cage.

"When we got closer I heard the whimpering," Vaz said. "When I looked down, I saw these eyes looking back at me -- these cute little puppy eyes all shivered up and scared."

Vaz climbed over the wall and rescued the dog before it was too late.

Jennifer plans to adopt the dog that she has named 'River.'

