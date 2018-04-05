PETS & ANIMALS

Port Authority police dogs keep America safe: One woof at a time

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Amid the hustle and bustle of people running to catch planes, make connections, and check their baggage at Newark Liberty International Airport; there's a corner that's conspicuously empty except for two cops. One has two legs, the other has four.

Port Authority Officer Angel Alejandro and his K-9 partner Kuna are clearing unattended baggage. He checks it for booby traps, then Kuna sniffs it for explosives. It may seem like a drill, but Kuna stands between life and death.

"There's always a potential for a bag to have an explosive in it," Alejandro said. "That's why I'm in business."

Three months ago, four new dogs arrived for training. One was Kuna. They were so new, they hadn't even been trained to sit.

"When they graduate after 14 weeks, these guys feel really confident," said Sergeant Thomas Herring, the officer in charge of K-9 training "That's the most satisfaction, to see a cop and a dog become one as a team and feel comfortable out there protecting the public."

The dogs transform from gangly adolescents to highly trained, elite officers. Kuna would search for simulated explosives in airports, the bus terminal, and at the World Trade Center.

For Kuna, it isn't easy work. The Port Authority runs some of the busiest transportation hubs in the country, and she has to tune out any number of distractions.

Earlier this year, Kuna and Alejandro graduated together. Now, she lives with him and his family, and they are partners in every way. They have cemented a bond human police partners struggle to attain.

"There's no better example of loyalty than a K-9 partner," Alejandro said.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogbomb squadk-9port authoritynewark liberty international airportNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Florida zoo uses honey to treat sea turtles
Watch: FDNY rescues kitten stuck in tree for 3 days
Bullied boy adopts cat with same rare conditions
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Vassell's parents: Police did not have to shoot our son
NY attorney general to investigate deadly police shooting
AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' arrested, police say
About a dozen animals killed in Long Island pet store fire
2 charged in deadly Nassau Expressway crash; 2 laid to rest
Courtroom cleared after family screams at suspect in 3-year-old's death
Rudy Giuliani's third wife files for divorce after 15 years of marriage
Show More
Child struck by falling street sign in Midtown
NY Lottery winners split $23.4 million in prizes
2 women charged with stealing walker from 75-year-old veteran
Sentencing set for Rikers attacker on correction captain
7 charged in NJ radio host's death, tied to spouse's drug ring
More News