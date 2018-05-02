PETS & ANIMALS

Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup

When a Texarkana police officer responded to a "vicious dog" call, all he found was a lovable pooch. (Texarkana Police)

When responding to a vicious dog call in Texarkana, Texas, Officer Travis Frost learned you can't always judge a dog by its breed.

On Sunday morning, Frost found an American Bully dog that some may find intimidating sitting on the front porch of a house. He said he left the door of his patrol car open so he could quickly jump back in if the dog attacked him.

He whistled at the dog to come and was surprised to see the pup trot towards him while wagging his tail.

"After Travis [petted] the dog for a minute, he went right up to the patrol unit, jumped in the front seat, and just made himself at home," Texarkana Police said on Facebook.

Scott took a few pictures while waiting for an animal control officer to arrive. The dog, named Gold, was able to be reunited with its owner after it was found that he had a microchip.

"While you should always be careful around any dog that you don't know, you shouldn't automatically assume that all pit bulls [or American Bullies] are bad dogs," the department said on Facebook. "They might be really loving like this guy was this morning."
