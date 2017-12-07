PETS & ANIMALS

Police search for birdnapper in Brooklyn

Surveillance video captured the theft from Petland in Williamsburg. (WABC)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man who stole a parrot from a pet store.

It happened on Tuesday at Petland on Graham Avenue in Williamsburg.

The suspect broke into the exotic bird cage and stole a blue Quaker bird. He stuffed it right into his pocket!

He is described as a 25 to 35 years old and was last seen wearing a gray hoody, black jacket, and blue jeans.

The bird has an estimated value of $500.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
