Police search for birdnapper in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police in Brooklyn are searching for a man who stole a parrot from a pet store.
It happened on Tuesday at Petland on Graham Avenue in Williamsburg.
The suspect broke into the exotic bird cage and stole a blue Quaker bird. He stuffed it right into his pocket!
He is described as a 25 to 35 years old and was last seen wearing a gray hoody, black jacket, and blue jeans.
The bird has an estimated value of $500.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).